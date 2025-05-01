Which of the following is the correct derivative of with respect to ?
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
4views
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the given function.
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the given function.
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the given function.
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the given function.
- Multiple Choice
Find the derivative of the given function.
- Textbook Question
Find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of y = sin^−1 x at x=0.
- Textbook Question
Find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of y = tan^−1 x at x= −2.
- Textbook Question
How are the derivatives of sin^−1 x and cos^−1 x related?
- Textbook Question
Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the given point.
f(x) = sin−1(x/4); (2,π/6)
- Textbook Question
Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the given point.
f(x) = sec−1(ex); (ln 2,π/3)
- Textbook Question
Suppose f is a one-to-one function with f(2)=8 and f′(2)=4. What is the value of (f^−1)′(8)?
- Textbook Question
Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
a. (f^-1)'(4)
- Textbook Question
Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
b. (f^-1)'(6)
- Textbook Question
Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
c. (f^-1)'(1)