In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = ln(3te^(-t))
y = ln(e^(θ)/(1+e^θ))
y = e^(cost+lnt)
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
5. y = ln(sin²θ)
21. y = ln(cosh v) - 1/2 tanh²v
13. y = 6sinh(x/3)
15. y = 2√t tanh(√t)