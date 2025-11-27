In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
19. y = (sech θ)(1-ln(sech θ))
Master Derivatives of General Exponential Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
19. y = (sech θ)(1-ln(sech θ))
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
21. y = ln(cosh v) - 1/2 tanh²v
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
13. y = 6sinh(x/3)
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
15. y = 2√t tanh(√t)
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
23. y = (x²+1)sech(ln x)
(Hint: Before differentiating, express in terms of exponentials and simplify.)
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
1. y = 10e^(-x/5)
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
3. y = (1/4)xe^(4x) - (1/16)e^(4x)