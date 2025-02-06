- 0. Functions7h 52m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
7:27 minutes
Problem 3.6.31b
Textbook Question
Consider the following cost functions.
b. Determine the average cost and the marginal cost when x=a.
C(x) = − 0.01x²+40x+100, 0≤x≤1500, a=1000
