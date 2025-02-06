b. Determine the average cost and the marginal cost when x=a.

Consider the following cost functions.

Consider the following cost functions. b. Determine the average cost and the marginal cost when x=a. C(x) = − 0.01x²+40x+100, 0≤x≤1500, a=1000

