Given and , which of the following is the correct value of at ?
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
If x = y³ – y and dy/dt = 5, then what is dx/dt when y = 2?
Assume that y = 5x and dx/dt = 2. Find dy/dt
Which of the following gives the equations of both lines through the point that are tangent to the parabola ?4views
Given the equation
=, what is at the point ?6views
If x²y³ = 4/27 and dy/dt = ¹/₂, then what is dx/dt when x = 2?
A spherical snowball melts at a rate proportional to its surface area. Show that the rate of change of the radius is constant. (Hint: Surface area=4πr².)
Explain the difference between the average rate of change and the instantaneous rate of change of a function f.
Given the equation , what is the value of at the point ?6views
A sphere is growing at a rate of . At what rate is the radius of the sphere increasing when the radius is ?
A right tringle has a base of and a height of . The height of the right triangle is decreasing at a rate of , at what rate is the area of the triangle decreasing?
The perimeter of a rectangle is fixed at . If the length is increasing at a rate of , for what value of does the area start to decrease? Hint: the rectangle's area starts to decrease when the rate of change for the area is less than 0.
A 15-foot plank leans against a vertical pole. The top of the plank begins to slide down the pole at a steady speed of 2 inches per second. How fast is the bottom of the plank moving away from the pole when it is 8 feet away from the base of the pole (in inches per second)?
Two cars leave the same intersection and drive in perpendicular directions. Car A travels east at a speed of , Car B travels north at a speed of . Car A leaves the intersection at , while Car B leaves at . Determine the rate at which the distance between the two cars is changing at .
Given the equation below, find when , , , and .