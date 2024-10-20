Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Determine the intervals for which the function is concave up or concave down. State the inflection points.
f(x)=4ln(3x2)
A
Concave down: (−∞,0); Concave up: (0,∞); Inflection pt: (0,0)
B
Concave down: (−∞,0) & (0,∞); No inflection pt
C
Concave up: (−∞,0); Concave down: (0,∞); Inflection pt: (0,0)
D
Concave up: (−∞,0); Concave down: (0,∞); No inflection pt
3
views
Related Videos
Related Practice