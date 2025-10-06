Find d/dx(ln(x/x²+1)) without using the Quotient Rule.
Sketch the graphs of y = cosh x, y = sinh x, and y = tanh x (include asymptotes), and state whether each function is even, odd, or neither.
Key Concepts
Hyperbolic Functions
Even and Odd Functions
Asymptotes and Graph Behavior
97–100. Logistic growth Scientists often use the logistic growth function P(t) = P₀K / P₀+(K−P₀)e^−r₀t to model population growth, where P₀ is the initial population at time t=0, K is the carrying capacity, and r₀ is the base growth rate. The carrying capacity is a theoretical upper bound on the total population that the surrounding environment can support. The figure shows the sigmoid (S-shaped) curve associated with a typical logistic model. <IMAGE>
{Use of Tech} Gone fishing When a reservoir is created by a new dam, 50 fish are introduced into the reservoir, which has an estimated carrying capacity of 8000 fish. A logistic model of the fish population is P(t) = 400,000 / 50+7950e^−0.5t, where t is measured in years.
c. How fast (in fish per year) is the population growing at t=0? At t=5?
A calculator has a built-in sinh⁻¹ x function, but no csch⁻¹ x function. How do you evaluate csch⁻¹ 5 on such a calculator?
What is the domain of sech⁻¹ x? How is sech⁻¹ x defined in terms of the inverse hyperbolic cosine?