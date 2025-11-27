111. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
c. x = o(x + ln(x))
6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
a. log_2(x²)
c. 1/√x
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
39. lim (x → ∞) (ln 2x - ln(x + 1))