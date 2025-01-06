Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Asymptotes Asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches but never touches. They can be vertical, horizontal, or oblique. Vertical asymptotes occur where the function is undefined, typically at values that make the denominator zero. Horizontal asymptotes describe the behavior of a function as x approaches infinity, indicating the value the function approaches. Understanding asymptotes is crucial for accurately sketching the behavior of rational functions.

Graphing Rational Functions Graphing rational functions involves plotting the function defined as the ratio of two polynomials. Key steps include identifying intercepts, asymptotes, and the end behavior of the function. The degree of the numerator and denominator helps determine the horizontal asymptote, while factoring can reveal vertical asymptotes. A graphing utility can assist in visualizing these features, but manual sketching allows for correction of any inaccuracies.