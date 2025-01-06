Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
3:57 minutes
Problem 2.5.56c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Complete the following steps for the given functions.
c. Graph f and all of its asymptotes with a graphing utility. Then sketch a graph of the function by hand, correcting any errors appearing in the computer-generated graph.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Asymptotes
Asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches but never touches. They can be vertical, horizontal, or oblique. Vertical asymptotes occur where the function is undefined, typically at values that make the denominator zero. Horizontal asymptotes describe the behavior of a function as x approaches infinity, indicating the value the function approaches. Understanding asymptotes is crucial for accurately sketching the behavior of rational functions.
Graphing Rational Functions
Graphing rational functions involves plotting the function defined as the ratio of two polynomials. Key steps include identifying intercepts, asymptotes, and the end behavior of the function. The degree of the numerator and denominator helps determine the horizontal asymptote, while factoring can reveal vertical asymptotes. A graphing utility can assist in visualizing these features, but manual sketching allows for correction of any inaccuracies.
End Behavior
End behavior refers to the behavior of a function as the input values approach positive or negative infinity. For rational functions, this is influenced by the degrees of the numerator and denominator. If the degree of the numerator is less than that of the denominator, the function approaches zero; if they are equal, it approaches the ratio of their leading coefficients. Understanding end behavior is essential for predicting how the graph behaves far from the origin.
