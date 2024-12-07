A culture of bacteria has a population of ﻿ 150 150 150﻿ cells when it is first observed. The population doubles every ﻿ 12 hr 12~\text{hr} 12 hr﻿, which means its population is governed by the function ﻿ p ( t ) = 150 ⋅ 2 t 12 p\left(t\right)=150\cdot{2^{\frac{t}{12}}} p(t)=150⋅212t​﻿, where ﻿ t t t﻿ is the number of hours after the first observation.

How long does it take the population to triple in size?