80. Find all values of c that satisfy the conclusion of Cauchy's Mean Value Theorem for the given functions and interval.
c. f(x) = x³/ (3 - 4x), g(x) = x², (a, b) = (0, 3)
b. f(x) = x, g(x) = x², (a, b) arbitrary
a. f(x) = x, g(x) = x², (a, b) = (-2, 0)
Indeterminate Powers and Products
Find the limits in Exercises 53–68.
53. lim (x → 1⁺) x^(1/(1 - x))
60. lim (x → 0) (e^x + x)^(1/x)
63. lim (x → ∞) ((x + 2)/(x - 1))^x
66. lim (x → 0⁺) x (ln x)²