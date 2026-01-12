80. Find all values of c that satisfy the conclusion of Cauchy's Mean Value Theorem for the given functions and interval.
a. f(x) = x, g(x) = x², (a, b) = (-2, 0)
53. lim (x → 1⁺) x^(1/(1 - x))
53. lim (x → 1⁺) x^(1/(1 - x))
55. lim (x → ∞) (ln x)^(1/x)
55. lim (x → ∞) (ln x)^(1/x)
60. lim (x → 0) (e^x + x)^(1/x)
60. lim (x → 0) (e^x + x)^(1/x)
66. lim (x → 0⁺) x (ln x)²
66. lim (x → 0⁺) x (ln x)²
21. a. Show that ln(x) grows slower as x→∞ than x^(1/n) for any positive integer n, even x^(1/1,000,000).
22. The function ln x grows slower than any polynomial Show that ln(x) grows slower as x→∞ than any nonconstant polynomial.