Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
If f(x)=∑ₖ₌₀∞ cₖ xᵏ=0, for all x on an interval (−a, a), then cₖ = 0, for all k.
Find the power series representation centered at of the following function. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ 2ᵏ x²ᵏ⁺¹
Functions to power series Find power series representations centered at 0 for the following functions using known power series. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = ln √(4 − x²)
Functions to power series Find power series representations centered at 0 for the following functions using known power series. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = 2x/(1 + x²)²
Functions to power series Find power series representations centered at 0 for the following functions using known power series. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = ln √(1 − x²)
Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (xᵏ)/(2ᵏ)