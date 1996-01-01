9–10. Velocity graphs The figures show velocity functions for motion along a line. Assume the motion begins with an initial position of s(0)=0. Determine the following.
c. The position at t=5
{Use of Tech} Oscillating motion A mass hanging from a spring is set in motion, and its ensuing velocity is given by v(t) = 2π cos πt, for t≥0. Assume the positive direction is upward and s(0)=0.
a. Determine the position function, for t≥0.
c. At what times does the mass reach its low point the first three times?
Piecewise velocity The velocity of a (fast) automobile on a straight highway is given by the function
v(t)=⎩⎨⎧3t60240−4t if 0≤t<20 if 20≤t<45 if t≥45
, where is measured in seconds and v has units of m/s.
c. What is the distance traveled by the automobile in the first 60 s?
Variable gravity At Earth’s surface, the acceleration due to gravity is approximately g=9.8 m/s² (with local variations). However, the acceleration decreases with distance from the surface according to Newton’s law of gravitation. At a distance of y meters from Earth’s surface, the acceleration is given by a(y) = - g / (1+y/R)², where R=6.4×10⁶ m is the radius of Earth.
b. Use the Chain Rule to show that dv/dt = 1/2 d/dy(v²).
Position, displacement, and distance A projectile is launched vertically from the ground at t=0, and its velocity in flight (in m/s) is given by v(t)=20−10t. Find the position, displacement, and distance traveled after t seconds, for 0≤t≤4.