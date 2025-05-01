The velocity ( mi \operatorname{mi} mi/ h r hr hr) of a drone flying in the air is given by v ( t ) = 12 + 4 t 2 v\left(t\right)=12+4t^2 v(t)=12+4t2 for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4 0\le t\le4 0≤t≤4 hours. Let s ( 0 ) = 0 s\left(0\right)=0 s(0)=0.

How far does the drone travel during the first hour?