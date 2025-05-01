The velocity (/) of a drone flying in the air is given by for hours. Let .
Determine for .
The velocity (/) of a drone flying in the air is given by for hours. Let .
Determine for .
The velocity (/) of a drone flying in the air is given by for hours. Let .
How far does the drone travel during the first hour?
The velocity (/) of a drone flying in the air is given by for hours. Let .
How far has the drone traveled by the time it has reached /?
Suppose that a particle travels along the -axis and its velocity is given by for .
Find the particle's displacement on
Suppose that a particle travels along the -axis and its velocity is given by for .
Find total distance traveled by the particle on .
A particle travels along the 𝑥-axis and its velocity is the given graph of .
Find displacement on
A particle travels along the 𝑥-axis and its velocity is the given graph of .
Find total distance on
At , a car approaching a stop sign decelerates from a speed of 50 / according to the acceleration function , where and is measured in hours. How far does the car travel between and ?
A particle moves along the -axis and its acceleration is given by .
Find if
A particle moves along the -axis and its acceleration is given by .
Find if
A rock is thrown from a height of with an initial speed of /. Acceleration resulting from gravity is /.
Find
A rock is thrown from a height of with an initial speed of /. Acceleration resulting from gravity is /.
Find
Displacement from velocity A particle moves along a line with a velocity given by v(t) = 5 sin πt, starting with an initial position s(0) = 0 . Find the displacement of the particle between t = 0 and t = 2 , which is given by s(t) = ∫₀² v(t) dt . Find the distance traveled by the particle during this interval, which is ∫₀² |v(t)| dt .
Velocity to displacement An object travels on the 𝓍-axis with a velocity given by v(t) = 2t + 5, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4.
(a) How far does the object travel, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4 ?
Velocity to displacement An object travels on the 𝓍-axis with a velocity given by v(t) = 2t + 5, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4.
(c) True or false: The object would travel as far as in part (a) if it traveled at its average velocity (a constant), for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4. .