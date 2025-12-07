Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. F(x) = x² + 10 and G(x) = x² - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫ (x²) / (4x³ + 7) dx
∫ e^{2x} / (4 + e^{2x}) dx
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. F(x) = x³ - 4x + 100 and G(x) = x³ - 4x - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.
Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
x² − 2x + 1
x⁷
−3x⁻⁴