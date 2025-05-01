Step 2: Apply the Ratio Test. The Ratio Test states that for a series \( \sum a_n \), if \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \left| \frac{a_{n+1}}{a_n} \right| = L \), then: (a) if \( L < 1 \), the series converges; (b) if \( L > 1 \), the series diverges; (c) if \( L = 1 \), the test is inconclusive.