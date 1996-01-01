Determine the convergence or divergence of the series.
What comparison series would you use with the Comparison Test to determine whether
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 1) converges?
What comparison series would you use with the Comparison Test to determine whether ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 2ᵏ / (3ᵏ + 1) converges?
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 4)
11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / (2k + 1)
