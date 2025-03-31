Table of contents
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4:45 minutes
Problem 4.8.36a
Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Investment problem A one-time investment of $2500 is deposited in a 5-year savings account paying a fixed annual interest rate r, with monthly compounding. The amount of money in the account after 5 years is a(r) = 2500(1 + r/12)⁶⁰.
a. Use Newton’s method to find the value of r if the goal is to have $3200 in the account after 5 years.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function for which we need to find the root. We want to find the interest rate r such that the amount in the account after 5 years is $3200. Set up the equation: a(r) = 2500(1 + r/12)^60 = 3200.
Rearrange the equation to form a function f(r) whose root we need to find: f(r) = 2500(1 + r/12)^60 - 3200 = 0.
Apply Newton's method, which is an iterative process to find successively better approximations to the roots of a real-valued function. The formula is: r_{n+1} = r_n - f(r_n) / f'(r_n).
Calculate the derivative f'(r) of the function f(r). Use the chain rule and power rule to differentiate: f'(r) = 2500 * 60 * (1 + r/12)^59 * (1/12).
Choose an initial guess for r, say r_0, and use the Newton's method formula iteratively: r_{n+1} = r_n - (2500(1 + r_n/12)^60 - 3200) / (2500 * 60 * (1 + r_n/12)^59 * (1/12)). Continue the iterations until the change in r is sufficiently small.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Compound Interest Formula
The compound interest formula calculates the amount of money in an account after a certain period, considering the principal, interest rate, and compounding frequency. In this problem, the formula a(r) = 2500(1 + r/12)⁶⁰ represents the future value of a $2500 investment compounded monthly over 5 years. Understanding this formula is crucial for setting up the equation to solve for the interest rate r.
Newton's Method
Newton's Method is an iterative numerical technique used to find approximate solutions to equations. It involves starting with an initial guess and refining it using the formula xₙ₊₁ = xₙ - f(xₙ)/f'(xₙ). In this context, Newton's Method helps find the interest rate r by iteratively solving the equation 2500(1 + r/12)⁶⁰ = 3200, where f(r) is the difference between the desired amount and the formula's output.
Derivative Calculation
Calculating the derivative is essential for applying Newton's Method, as it requires the derivative of the function involved. For the function a(r) = 2500(1 + r/12)⁶⁰, the derivative with respect to r helps determine the slope of the tangent line at any point r. This derivative is used in Newton's Method to adjust the guess for r, moving closer to the solution with each iteration.
