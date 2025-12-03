In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
17. y = ln(sinh z)
23. y = (x²+1)sech(ln x)
(Hint: Before differentiating, express in terms of exponentials and simplify.)
1. y = 10e^(-x/5)
3. y = (1/4)xe^(4x) - (1/16)e^(4x)
9. y = 8^(-t)