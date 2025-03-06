{Use of Tech} A damped oscillator The displacement of an object as it bounces vertically up and down on a spring is given by y(t) = 2.5e⁻ᵗ cos 2t, where the initial displacement is y(0) = 2.5 and y = 0 corresponds to the rest position (see figure).​​ <IMAGE>





d. Find the time and the displacement when the object reaches its high point for the second time.