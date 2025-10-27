Drinking juice A glass has circular cross sections that taper (linearly) from a radius of 5 cm at the top of the glass to a radius of 4 cm at the bottom. The glass is 15 cm high and full of orange juice. How much work is required to drink all the juice through a straw if your mouth is 5 cm above the top of the glass? Assume the density of orange juice equals the density of water.
- 0. Functions7h 54m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
Winding a chain A 30-m-long chain hangs vertically from a cylinder attached to a winch. Assume there is no friction in the system and the chain has a density of 5kg/m.
b. How much work is required to wind the chain onto the cylinder if a 50-kg block is attached to the end of the chain?
Key Concepts
Work Done by a Variable Force
Weight and Density Relationship
Superposition of Forces in Work Calculation
Watch next
Master Introduction To Work with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Critical depth A large tank has a plastic window on one wall that is designed to withstand a force of 90,000 N. The square window is 2 m on a side, and its lower edge is 1 m from the bottom of the tank.
a. If the tank is filled to a depth of 4 m, will the window withstand the resulting force?
82–84. Fluid Forces Suppose the following plates are placed on a vertical wall so that the top of the plate is 2 m below the surface of a pool that is filled with water. Compute the force on each plate.
A circular plate with a radius of 2 m
Force on a dam Find the total force on the face of a semicircular dam with a radius of 20 m when its reservoir is full of water. The diameter of the semicircle is the top of the dam.
Leaky Bucket A 1-kg bucket resting on the ground contains 3 kg of water. How much work is required to raise the bucket vertically a distance of 10 m if water leaks out of the bucket at a constant rate of 1/5 kg/m? Assume the weight of the rope used to raise the bucket is negligible. (Hint: Use the definition of work, W = ∫a^bF(y) dy, where F is the variable force required to lift an object along a vertical line from y=a to y=b.)
A vertical spring A 10-kg mass is attached to a spring that hangs vertically and is stretched 2 m from the equilibrium position of the spring. Assume a linear spring with F(x) = kx.
a. How much work is required to compress the spring and lift the mass 0.5 m?
Force on the end of a tank Determine the force on a circular end of the tank in Figure 6.78 if the tank is full of gasoline. The density of gasoline is ρ = 737 kg/m³.