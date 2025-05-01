How much work is required to push a chair across the floor with a force of from to along the -axis?
10. Physics Applications of Integrals
Work
How much work is done by a person lifting a bucket off the ground?
How much work is required to move an object with a force of acting along the -axis from to ?
Compute the work done by a force of from to .
A spring requires of work to stretch the spring from to past its equilibrium. What is the spring constant?
A spring requires a force of to stretch the spring to past its equilibrium point. How much work could it take to stretch the spring from to past equilibrium?
Suppose a force of is required to stretch a spring from its equilibrium position. How much work is required to compress the spring from its equilibrium position?
A chain hangs freely from the side of a building. The chain weighs /. How much work is done to pull of the chain to the top of the building?
Find the work done by fully winding up a cable of length and weight-density /.
A rope hangs freely over a ledge. The density of the rope is /. If a bucket is attached to the end of the rope, how much work is done to pull the rope and the bucket to the ledge?
A cable is attached to a cylinder that is attached to a winch. If the cable weighs 300 lbs, how much work is needed to wind of the cable onto the cylinder using the winch? Hint: Divide cable weight by cable length to get density.
A water trough for horses has a triangular cross section with a height of and horizontal side lengths of . The length of the trough is . How much work is required to pump the water to the top of the trough when it is half full.
A swimming pool has the shape of a rectangular prism with abase that measures 30 by 20 and is 5 deep. The top of the pool is 1 above the surface of the water. How much work is required to pump all the water out? Assume the density of water is 62.4 /.
90. Work Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the curve y = √(x⁴ - 4)
and the lines y = 0 and y = 2. Suppose a tank that is full of water has the shape of a solid of revolution obtained by revolving region R about the y-axis. How much work is required to pump all the water to the top of the tank? Assume x and y are in meters.