A swimming pool has the shape of a rectangular prism with abase that measures 30 ft \operatorname{ft} by 20 ft \operatorname{ft} and is 5 ft \operatorname{ft} deep. The top of the pool is 1 ft \operatorname{ft} above the surface of the water. How much work is required to pump all the water out? Assume the density of water is 62.4 lb \operatorname{lb} / f t 3 ft^3 .