20–22. {Use of Tech} Solving the Gompertz equation Solve the Gompertz equation in Exercise 19 with the given values of r, K, and M₀. Then graph the solution to be sure that M(0) and lim(t→∞) M(t) are correct.
r = 0.05, K = 1200, M₀ = 90
[Use of Tech] Analysis of a separable equation Consider the differential equation yy'(t) = ½eᵗ + t and carry out the following analysis.
c. Graph the solutions in part (b) and describe their behavior as t increases.
In Exercises 23–28, solve the initial value problem.
y dx + (3x - xy + 2)dy = 0, y(2) = -1, y < 0
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 67–70 for x as a function of t.
(3t⁴ + 4t² + 1) (dx/dt) = 2√3, x(1) = -π√3/4
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
19. y²(dy/dx) = 3x²y³ - 6x²
Find the particular solution that satisfies the given initial condition