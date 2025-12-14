Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
√x + 1/√x
√x + 1/√x
1/(3³√x)
(2/3)x⁻¹ᐟ³
-(1/3)x⁻⁴ᐟ³
sin πx − 3sin 3x
πcos πx
sec²x