7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
30. ∫ from 5/2 to 5√3/2 [1 / (v² √(25 - v²))] dv
30. ∫ from 5/2 to 5√3/2 [1 / (v² √(25 - v²))] dv
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
51. ∫ from -1 to 0 of x / (x² + 2x + 2) dx
35. ∫ from 0 to π/4 [(tan²θ + tanθ + 1) sec²θ] dθ
56. ∫ from π to 3π/2 sin2x e^(sin²x) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
53. ∫ from 0 to π/4 of sec⁴θ dθ
59. ∫ from 0 to π/2 of √(1 - cos2x) dx