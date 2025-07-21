Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integral A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two specified limits. In this case, the integral from 0 to π/2 indicates that we are calculating the area under the curve of the function √(1 + cosθ) from θ = 0 to θ = π/2. Understanding the properties of definite integrals, such as the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, is essential for evaluating them. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values of the variables. In this integral, the expression √(1 + cosθ) can be simplified using the half-angle identity, which states that 1 + cosθ = 2cos²(θ/2). Recognizing and applying these identities can simplify the integration process significantly. Recommended video: 7:17 7:17 Verifying Trig Equations as Identities