25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.
(1, 2π/3)
Write the equations that are used to express a point with polar coordinates (r, θ) in Cartesian coordinates.
Cartesian lemniscate Find the equation in Cartesian coordinates of the lemniscate r² = a² cos 2θ, where a is a real number.