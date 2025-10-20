53–56. Simple curves Tabulate and plot enough points to sketch a graph of the following equations.
r = 1 - cos θ
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The polar coordinates (3, -3π/4) and (-3, π/4) describe the same point in the plane.
57–64. Graphing polar curves Graph the following equations. Use a graphing utility to check your work and produce a final graph.
r = 2 - 2 sin θ b
57–64. Graphing polar curves Graph the following equations. Use a graphing utility to check your work and produce a final graph.
r² = 4 sin θ
Cartesian lemniscate Find the equation in Cartesian coordinates of the lemniscate r² = a² cos 2θ, where a is a real number.
Subtle symmetry Without using a graphing utility, determine the symmetries (if any) of the curve r=4-sin (θ/2)
24–26. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.
4 ≤ r² ≤ 9