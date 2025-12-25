The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (csc t sin 3t dt)
∫ (sec t + cot t)² dt
Use the substitutions in Equations (1)–(4) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–40. Integrals like these arise in calculating the average angular velocity of the output shaft of a universal joint when the input and output shafts are not aligned.
∫ dx / (1 + sin x + cos x)
∫ cos t dt / (1 - cos t)