Each of Exercises 1–4 gives a value of sinh x or cosh x. Use the definitions and the identity cosh²x - sinh²x = 1 to find the values of the remaining five hyperbolic functions.
1. sinh x = -3/4
Master Converting between Degrees & Radians with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Each of Exercises 1–4 gives a value of sinh x or cosh x. Use the definitions and the identity cosh²x - sinh²x = 1 to find the values of the remaining five hyperbolic functions.
1. sinh x = -3/4
Each of Exercises 1–4 gives a value of sinh x or cosh x. Use the definitions and the identity cosh²x - sinh²x = 1 to find the values of the remaining five hyperbolic functions.
2. sinh x = 4/3
Each of Exercises 1–4 gives a value of sinh x or cosh x. Use the definitions and the identity cosh²x - sinh²x = 1 to find the values of the remaining five hyperbolic functions.
4. cosh x = 13/5, x>0
Rewrite the expressions in Exercises 5–10 in terms of exponentials and simplify the results as much as you can.
6. sinh(2ln x)
Rewrite the expressions in Exercises 5–10 in terms of exponentials and simplify the results as much as you can.
9. (sinh(x)+cosh(x))⁴