Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.
j. sinh⁻¹ (e² − 1)/2e
Master Converting between Degrees & Radians with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.
j. sinh⁻¹ (e² − 1)/2e
Evaluating hyperbolic functions Use a calculator to evaluate each expression or state that the value does not exist. Report answers accurate to four decimal places to the right of the decimal point.
a. coth 4
Wave velocity Use Exercise 73 to do the following calculations.
a. Find the velocity of a wave where λ = 50 m and d = 20 m.
75. {Use of Tech} Oscillator displacements Suppose a mass on a spring that is slowed by friction has the position function:
s(t) = e⁻ᵗ sin t
a. Graph the position function. At what times does the oscillator pass through the position s = 0?
Each of Exercises 1–4 gives a value of sinh x or cosh x. Use the definitions and the identity cosh²x - sinh²x = 1 to find the values of the remaining five hyperbolic functions.
2. sinh x = 4/3
Each of Exercises 1–4 gives a value of sinh x or cosh x. Use the definitions and the identity cosh²x - sinh²x = 1 to find the values of the remaining five hyperbolic functions.
4. cosh x = 13/5, x>0
Rewrite the expressions in Exercises 5–10 in terms of exponentials and simplify the results as much as you can.
6. sinh(2ln x)