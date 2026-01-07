Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₀^(π/6) √(1 + sin(x)) dx
(Hint: Multiply by √((1 - sin(x)) / (1 - sin(x))))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 51–56 by making a substitution (possibly trigonometric) and then applying a reduction formula.
∫ (from 0 to 1/√3) dt / (t² + 1)^(7/2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
55. ∫(from -π/4 to π/4)cosh(tanθ)sec²θ dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫₀^(π/3) tan³x·sec²x dx