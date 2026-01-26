Exercises 59–64 require the use of various trigonometric identities before you evaluate the integrals.
∫ sin³(θ) cos(2θ) dθ
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dθ / cos θ - 1)
∫ sin(θ) sin(2θ) sin(3θ) dθ
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ sin(t / 3) sin(t / 6) dt