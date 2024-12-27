2:06 minutes 2:06 minutes Problem 2.4.7f Textbook Question Textbook Question The graph of f in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=1 and x=2. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE> lim x→2 f (x)

