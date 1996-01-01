42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)2ᵏ / eᵏ
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)2ᵏ / eᵏ
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k! / (eᵏ kᵏ)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)5ᵏ / 2²ᵏ⁺¹
∑ (from j = 0 to ∞)2 ⋅ 4ʲ / (2j + 1)!
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)3 / (2 + eᵏ)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k√k / k³
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k⁵ e⁻ᵏ