42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)5ᵏ / 2²ᵏ⁺¹
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)5ᵏ / 2²ᵏ⁺¹
∑ (from j = 0 to ∞)2 ⋅ 4ʲ / (2j + 1)!
∑ (from k = 3 to ∞)ln(k) / k³ᐟ²
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)3 / (2 + eᵏ)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k⁵ e⁻ᵏ
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(1 − cos(1 / k))²
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) sin(1 / k) / k²