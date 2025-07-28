Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=2−|x|and y=x^2
The region bounded by y=2−|x|and y=x^2
The region bounded by y=|x−3|and y=x/2
The region in the first quadrant bounded by y=x^2/3 and y=4
The region bounded by y=e^x, y=2e^−x+1, and x=0