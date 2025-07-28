Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region in the first quadrant bounded by y=x^2/3 and y=4
The region in the first quadrant bounded by y=x^2/3 and y=4
The region bounded by y=e^x, y=2e^−x+1, and x=0
The region bounded by y=√x, y=2x−15, and y=0