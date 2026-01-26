Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y² = 4x, y = 4x - 2
y = sin x, y = x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4
y = 2 sin x, y = sin 2x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π
Find the area of the “triangular” region bounded on the left by x + y = 2, on the right by y = x², and above by y = 2.
Find the total area of the region enclosed by the curve x = y²/³ and the lines x = y and y = -1.
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 19–22.
y = x¹/² ― (1/3) x³/² , 1 ≤ x ≤ 4
y = (5/12) x⁶/⁵ ― (5/8)x⁴/⁵ , 1 ≤ x ≤ 32