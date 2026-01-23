Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y = 2 sin x, y = sin 2x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π
Find the area of the “triangular” region bounded on the left by x + y = 2, on the right by y = x², and above by y = 2.
Find the extreme values of ƒ(x) = x³ - 3x², and find the area of the region enclosed by the graph of ƒ and the x-axis.
Find the total area of the region enclosed by the curve x = y²/³ and the lines x = y and y = -1.
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 19–22.
y = (5/12) x⁶/⁵ ― (5/8)x⁴/⁵ , 1 ≤ x ≤ 32
Centers of Mass and Centroids
Find the centroid of a thin, flat plate covering the region enclosed by the parabolas 𝔂 = 2𝓍² and 𝔂 = 3 ― 𝓍² .
Find the center of mass of a thin, flat plate covering the region enclosed by the parabola 𝔂² = 𝓍 and the line 𝓍 = 2𝔂 if the density function is δ(𝔂) = 1 + 𝔂. (Use horizontal strips.)