Arc length:
Find the length of the curve y = x², 0 ≤ x ≤ √3/2.
Master Finding Area Between Curves on a Given Interval with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Finding arc length
Find the length of the curve
y = ∫ from 0 to x of √(cos(2t)) dt, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
Centroid of a region
Find the centroid of the region in the plane enclosed by the curves y = ±(1 − x²)^(-1/2) and the lines x = 0 and x = 1.
Centroid: Find the centroid of the region bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = csc x, and the lines x = π/6, x = 5π/6.
Centroid:
Find the centroid of the region cut from the first quadrant by the curve
y = 1/√(x + 1) and the line x = 3.
Centroid:
Find the centroid of the region cut from the first quadrant by the curve
y = 1/√(x + 1) and the line x = 3.