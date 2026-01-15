Area: Find the area between the x-axis and the curve y = √(1 + cos 4x), for 0 ≤ x ≤ π.
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
Problem 8.1.45
Textbook Question
Area: Find the area of the region bounded above by y = 2 cos x and below by y = sec x, −π/4 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
