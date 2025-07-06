Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.

(b) Given an area function A(𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt and an antiderivative F of ƒ, it follows that A'(𝓍) = F(𝓍) .