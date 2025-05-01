Suppose the graph of a continuous function is shown below, and the area between the graph of and the -axis from to is (above the -axis), and from to is (below the -axis). What is the value of the definite integral ?
8. Definite Integrals
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
Let , where is the function whose graph is shown. Which of the following statements is true about ?4views
Evaluate the following integral:31views1rank
Given the definite integral , find the derivative .28views1rank
Given the definite integral , find the derivative .37views1rank
Evaluate the following integral:33views1rank
Evaluate the following integral:61views1comments
Evaluate the following integral:71views
Evaluate the following integral:27views
Evaluate the following integral:53views
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₁⁸ 8𝓍¹/³ d𝓍4views
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₁⁹ 2/(√𝓍) d𝓍4views
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫¹₁/₂ (t⁻³ ― 8) dt4views
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₋₂⁻¹ 𝓍⁻³ d𝓍5views
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
∫₁² 3/t dt6views