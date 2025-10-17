Eliminate the parameter in the parametric equations x=1+sin t, y=3+2 sin t, for 0≤t≤π/2, and describe the curve, indicating its positive orientation. How does this curve differ from the curve x=1+sin t, y=3+2 sin t, for π/2≤t≤π?
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The left half of the parabola y=x ² +1, originating at (0, 1)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. A set of parametric equations for a given curve is always unique.
10–12. Parametric curves
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = 3cos(-t), y = 3sin(-t) - 1, for 0 ≤ t ≤ π; (0, -4)
10–12. Parametric curves
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = ln t, y = 8ln t², for 1 ≤ t ≤ e²; (1, 16)
37–52. Curves to parametric equations Find parametric equations for the following curves. Include an interval for the parameter values. Answers are not unique.
The upper half of the parabola x=y ², originating at (0, 0)
53–56. Circular motion Find parametric equations that describe the circular path of the following objects. For Exercises 53–55, assume (x, y) denotes the position of the object relative to the origin at the center of the circle. Use the units of time specified in the problem. There are many ways to describe any circle.
The tip of the 15-inch second hand of a clock completes one revolution in 60 seconds.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The parametric equations x=t, y=t², for t≥0, describe the complete parabola y=x².