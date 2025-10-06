10–12. Parametric curves
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = t² + 4, y = -t, for -2 < t < 0; (5, 1)
10–12. Parametric curves
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = t² + 4, y = -t, for -2 < t < 0; (5, 1)
7–8. Parametric curves and tangent lines
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = 4sin 2t, y = 3cos 2t, for 0 ≤ t ≤ π; t = π/6
7–8. Parametric curves and tangent lines
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = 8cos t + 1, y = 8sin t + 2, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π; t = π/3
3–6. Eliminating the parameter Eliminate the parameter to find a description of the following curves in terms of x and y. Give a geometric description and the positive orientation of the curve.
x = sin t - 3, y = cos t + 6; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. A set of parametric equations for a given curve is always unique.
10–12. Parametric curves
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = 3cos(-t), y = 3sin(-t) - 1, for 0 ≤ t ≤ π; (0, -4)
10–12. Parametric curves
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
x = ln t, y = 8ln t², for 1 ≤ t ≤ e²; (1, 16)