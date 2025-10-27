53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x,y = 2x+2,x = 2, and x=6; about the y-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
x=4y^3/2−y^1/2 / 12, for 1≤y≤4; about the y-axis
101. Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by the graph of y = sin(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π]. Which is greater, the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis?
27–33. Multiple regions The regions R₁,R₂, and R₃ (see figure) are formed by the graphs of y = 2√x,y = 3−x,and x=3.
Use the shell method to find an integral, or sum of integrals, that equals the volume of the solid obtained by revolving region R₃ about the line x=3. Do not evaluate the integral.
Find the volume of the solid whose base is the region bounded by the function and the x-axis with square cross sections perpendicular to the x-axis.
Find the volume for a solid whose base is the region between the curve and the x-axis on the interval from and whose cross sections are equilateral triangles with bases parallel to the y-axis.
Find the volume of the solid obtained by rotating the region bounded by , , & about the x-axis.