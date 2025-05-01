9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = y⁴/4 + 1/8y², for 1≤y≤2
Find the volume of the solid whose base is the region bounded by the function and the x-axis with square cross sections perpendicular to the x-axis.
Find the volume for a solid whose base is the region between the curve and the x-axis on the interval from and whose cross sections are equilateral triangles with bases parallel to the y-axis.
Find the volume of the solid obtained by rotating the region bounded by , , & .
Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the area bounded by from to and the y-axis around the y-axis.
74. Volume of a Solid
Consider the region R bounded by:
The graph of f(x) = 1/(x + 2)
The x-axis on the interval [0,3].
Find the volume of the solid formed when R is revolved about the y-axis.
Let f(x) = √(x + 1). Find the area of the surface generated when:
Region bounded by f(x) and the x-axis on [0, 1]
Revolved about the x-axis
65. Volume Find the volume of the solid generated when the region bounded by y = sin²(x) * cos^(3/2)(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/2] is revolved about the x-axis.
87. Surface area Find the area of the surface generated when the curve f(x) = sin x on [0, π/2] is revolved about the x-axis.
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=3x+4, for 0≤x≤6; about the x-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=8√x, for 9≤x≤20; about the x-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=(3x)^1/3 , for 0≤x≤8/3; about the y-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=√1−x^2, for −1/2≤x≤1/2; about the x-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=4x−1, for 1≤x≤4; about the y-axis (Hint: Integrate with respect to y.)
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=1/4(e^2x+e^−2x), for −2≤x≤2; about the x-axis