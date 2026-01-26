In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ √(x - 2) / √(x - 1) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ x·sec²x dx
∫ cotx·csc³x dx
Evaluate the limits in Exercise 9 and 10 by identifying them with definite integrals and evaluating the integrals.
lim (n → ∞) Σ (from k=1 to n) ln √(1 + k/n)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ θ cos(πθ) dθ
∫ x² sin(x) dx