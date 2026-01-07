Practice with tabular integration Evaluate the following integrals using tabular integration (refer to Exercise 77).
b. ∫ 7x e³ˣ dx
82. A family of exponentials The curves y = x * e^(-a * x) are shown in the figure for a = 1, 2, and 3.
e. Does this pattern continue? Is it true that A(1, ln b) = a² * A(a, (ln b)/a)?
75. {Use of Tech} Oscillator displacements Suppose a mass on a spring that is slowed by friction has the position function:
s(t) = e⁻ᵗ sin t
c. Generalize part (b) and find the average value of the position on the interval [nπ, (n+1)π], for n = 0, 1, 2, ...
In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ √(x - 2) / √(x - 1) dx
Evaluate the limits in Exercise 9 and 10 by identifying them with definite integrals and evaluating the integrals.
lim (n → ∞) Σ (from k=1 to n) ln √(1 + k/n)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ x² sin(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ (x² - 2x + 1) e^(2x) dx